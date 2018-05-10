Greater Latrobe students take environmental education outdoors, restore Whitney stream bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Macy Logan's involvement with environmental education has come full circle.

She enrolled in Greater Latrobe Senior High School's hands-on environmental science program shortly before graduating in 2006. Now, as an instructor for that same Capstone Class, she led a group of 20 students into the field Thursday to help the Loyalhanna Watershed Association prevent further erosion of a stream bank in the Unity village of Whitney.

Combining their efforts with a watershed association crew and a contractor's backhoe, the Greater Latrobe seniors installed log structures in a 100-foot section of the streambed to divert the flow of water away from the damaged bank and toward the center of the tributary to Ninemile Run.

"They came out to be the manual labor to help install some of the structures," Logan said of the students. "They're really out in the field practicing what they're learning."

Using a power drill and hand tools, students pounded in metal bars to secure log sections to the ground before the backhoe dropped loads of stone to fill gaps between the timber and the stream's bank.

It was a day of firsts for seniors Liz Diaz of Latrobe and Erin Grandgeorge of Unity, who helped run the drill and took turns in the seat of the backhoe.

"It was really cool. You don't get that opportunity too often," Diaz said.

"I love the hands-on aspect of it," Grandgeorge said of the Capstone Class. She also appreciates the importance of the topics she and her classmates explored while monitoring water quality in local streams.

"It's great to have a general knowledge of the environment and learn about stream health and water quality," she said. "A lot of the local streams have a lot of acid mine drainage and runoff."

The class, which has been offered at Greater Latrobe since the mid-1990s, "caters toward the student who is curious about and has an interest in environmental science and wants to see if this is a path for them," Logan said. "The whole goal is to stay local and understand some of the environmental challenges that are affecting our community."

The course was a perfect fit for senior Gavyn Marincheck of Latrobe, who likes to camp and fish and intends to major in environmental science at the University of Pittsburgh. He is considering a career as an environmental planner.

"I like the outdoors," he said. "I like the quiet and I like the peace. I like how everything is balanced out in nature."

Program manager Josh Penatzer said the watershed association will finish the project by creating a more gradual grade from the stream toward the driveway of a neighboring hair styling business.

A $25,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection is funding the project and at least one other that will address erosion on a section of Mill Run in the Ligonier Township village of Waterford.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.