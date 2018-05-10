Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe students take environmental education outdoors, restore Whitney stream bank

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 4:52 p.m.
Chester Zoppetti, senior at Latrobe Area High School, pounds rebar through a log, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project, in the village of Whitney, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The logs help to force the water away from the bank and back into a channel, which helps to avoid erosion of the bank.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Chester Zoppetti, senior at Latrobe Area High School, pounds rebar through a log, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project, in the village of Whitney, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The logs help to force the water away from the bank and back into a channel, which helps to avoid erosion of the bank.
Bryony Tilzey, a senior at Latrobe Area High School, drills a hole through a log so that it can be pinned with rebar, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project in the village of Whitney, in Unity Township on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bryony Tilzey, a senior at Latrobe Area High School, drills a hole through a log so that it can be pinned with rebar, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project in the village of Whitney, in Unity Township on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Raven Dupilka (left), a senior at Latrobe Area High School, learns how to maneuver an excavator from operator John Hardiman, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project, in the village of Whitney, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Raven Dupilka (left), a senior at Latrobe Area High School, learns how to maneuver an excavator from operator John Hardiman, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project, in the village of Whitney, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Erin Grandgeorge (center), a senior at Latrobe Area High School, drills a hole for rebar, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project, in the village of Whitney, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Erin Grandgeorge (center), a senior at Latrobe Area High School, drills a hole for rebar, while working with the Loyalhanna Watershed team on a stream erosion abatement project, in the village of Whitney, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

Macy Logan's involvement with environmental education has come full circle.

She enrolled in Greater Latrobe Senior High School's hands-on environmental science program shortly before graduating in 2006. Now, as an instructor for that same Capstone Class, she led a group of 20 students into the field Thursday to help the Loyalhanna Watershed Association prevent further erosion of a stream bank in the Unity village of Whitney.

Combining their efforts with a watershed association crew and a contractor's backhoe, the Greater Latrobe seniors installed log structures in a 100-foot section of the streambed to divert the flow of water away from the damaged bank and toward the center of the tributary to Ninemile Run.

"They came out to be the manual labor to help install some of the structures," Logan said of the students. "They're really out in the field practicing what they're learning."

Using a power drill and hand tools, students pounded in metal bars to secure log sections to the ground before the backhoe dropped loads of stone to fill gaps between the timber and the stream's bank.

It was a day of firsts for seniors Liz Diaz of Latrobe and Erin Grandgeorge of Unity, who helped run the drill and took turns in the seat of the backhoe.

"It was really cool. You don't get that opportunity too often," Diaz said.

"I love the hands-on aspect of it," Grandgeorge said of the Capstone Class. She also appreciates the importance of the topics she and her classmates explored while monitoring water quality in local streams.

"It's great to have a general knowledge of the environment and learn about stream health and water quality," she said. "A lot of the local streams have a lot of acid mine drainage and runoff."

The class, which has been offered at Greater Latrobe since the mid-1990s, "caters toward the student who is curious about and has an interest in environmental science and wants to see if this is a path for them," Logan said. "The whole goal is to stay local and understand some of the environmental challenges that are affecting our community."

The course was a perfect fit for senior Gavyn Marincheck of Latrobe, who likes to camp and fish and intends to major in environmental science at the University of Pittsburgh. He is considering a career as an environmental planner.

"I like the outdoors," he said. "I like the quiet and I like the peace. I like how everything is balanced out in nature."

Program manager Josh Penatzer said the watershed association will finish the project by creating a more gradual grade from the stream toward the driveway of a neighboring hair styling business.

A $25,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection is funding the project and at least one other that will address erosion on a section of Mill Run in the Ligonier Township village of Waterford.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me