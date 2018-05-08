Greensburg prepares major pool renovation at Lynch Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg officials scrapped some elements considered for Veterans' Memorial Pool at Lynch Field due to cost and safety, but the estimated price for the renovation project still tops the $850,000 originally budgeted.

“We've put a lot of work into figuring out what costs are involved and figuring out what issues need to be dealt with and fixed,” said pool manager Trudy Ivory.

The updated plan is mostly the same as one proposed in March, including a splash park with sprinklers and other water features, and a zero-depth entry area that will allow visitors to walk in and out of the shallow water from the pool's edge.

Scrapped over safety and financial concerns was an idea to add a zipline over a separate, smaller pool, Ivory said.

“There's a million reasons why that wasn't a good idea, and to be honest, cost was a big part of it,” Ivory said.

A small zipline, however, will be installed on a playground.

The new plan adds an accessible entrance to the pool area for people with disabilities. It also adds a triple-flumed water slide, instead of the double-flumed slide originally proposed.

Most of the additional cost comes from a liner upgrade, which is expected to cost about $175,000. A partial replacement of the six-year-old liner had been originally planned.

The city plans to hire a contractor next month. The work will be paid for with most of a $1.2 million bond the city issued last year . The rest of the bond will pay for improvements at Mount Odin Golf Course.

The pool will be closed for renovations this summer. About 150 people a day typically use the 7,000-square-foot pool, which saw a total of 11,650 swimmers last year, city officials said.

The Greensburg YMCA operated the pool since 2014, but the city has since resumed management of the facility.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.