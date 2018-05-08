Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe considers 5-cent hike in school meal prices

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 11:30 p.m.
Students at a Western Pennsylvania school get to see the nutritional information for the foods they choose in the cafeteria line, shown in this photo from February 2016.
Greater Latrobe School District, for the second year in a row, is considering a 5-cent increase in each of its school meal prices.

The school board is expected at its May 15 meeting to vote on proposed daily fee hikes to $2.40 for an elementary lunch, to $2.65 for a junior high or senior high lunch, and to $1.35 for breakfast at any grade level.

As she did last year, food services director Jillian Meloy has recommended the price hike in part to comply with Equity in School Lunch Pricing regulations.

If the district's average lunch price is less than $2.92, it is required to figure a price adjustment by using an online state tool, Meloy explained.

The tool, which takes into account factors including the consumer price index, indicated an average meal price of $2.46 at Greater Latrobe.

It called for a price increase of 4 cents, but Meloy recommended rounding that amount up to 5 cents.

She said the adjusted meal prices will remain within the range of those charged at other school districts in Westmoreland County. Secondary lunch prices for the current school year range from $2.35 at Greensburg Salem to $3.50 at Penn-Trafford, she reported.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

