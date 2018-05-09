Mausoleum flag holders available from Westmoreland Veterans Affairs office
A limited number of free flag holders, designed to attach small flags to mausoleum burials, are being distributed by the Westmoreland County Veterans Affairs office in advance of Memorial Day.
County residents who want a flag holder to decorate a veteran's mausoleum should call the department at 724-830-3530, according to a news release. The holders can be picked up at the department's office on the second floor of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
The holders are manufactured by Haverford, Delaware County-based MausoleumFlags.com through donations from the Robert Ruggieri Foundation. Ruggieri, of Eastern Pennsylvania, was an Army veteran who helped Boy Scouts place flags on the graves of veterans, according to the website.
