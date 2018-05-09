Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Diocese's June 2 FamilyFest will feature music, food, games, Mass

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic, shown here in 2017, will celebrate Mass at the first ever FamilyFest on June 2 in Hempfield Park.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic, shown here in 2017, will celebrate Mass at the first ever FamilyFest on June 2 in Hempfield Park.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Diocese of Greensburg will hold its first FamilyFest at Hempfield Park on June 2.

The festival is free and open to the public. It will include games and activities, food trucks, live music and a Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward C. Malesic.

The all-day event will begin with registration at 11 a.m. Malesic will make opening remarks at 12:40 p.m.

Catholic singer-songwriter Jesse Manibusan will perform at 1:25 p.m.

Full Armor Band of Middletown, N.Y., will close the day with a concert from 6:30-8 p.m. The band previously performed for Pope Benedict XVI and 25,000 people at the 2008 youth rally in New York City.

Vendors will be open all day, except during the 4 p.m. Mass.

The diocese hopes to make FamilyFest an annual event.

Pre-registration is requested for planning purposes. For a list of vendors and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.familyfestgreensburg.org .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me