Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

5 from Westmoreland make U.S. News & World Report's 'Best High Schools' list

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Franklin Regional students Thomas Jack, 15, a tenth grader (left) and Surya Seth, 17, a senior (right), present logos and fundraising campaigns the students designed for local nonprofits at the 2017 STEAM Showcase, hosted by the Allegheny Intermediate Unit at Nova Place in Pittsburgh on Oct. 24, 2017.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional students Thomas Jack, 15, a tenth grader (left) and Surya Seth, 17, a senior (right), present logos and fundraising campaigns the students designed for local nonprofits at the 2017 STEAM Showcase, hosted by the Allegheny Intermediate Unit at Nova Place in Pittsburgh on Oct. 24, 2017.

Updated 8 hours ago

Several Westmoreland County high schools made the cut or received recognition for being among the best in Pennsylvania and the country, according to new rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.

To be included in the "Best High Schools" rankings, schools had to receive gold, silver or bronze medal status. Of 20,548 public high schools considered nationwide, 5,948 made the national rankings. That includes 677 Pennsylvania high schools.

Locally, the top high schools are:

• Franklin Regional

• Norwin

• Southmoreland

Schools are graded based on criteria including: performance on math and reading portions of state tests, graduation rates and college or career preparation.

Rankings also consider whether a school's historically underserved students — black, Hispanic and low-income — perform at or better than the state average.

Related Content
Allegheny County high schools make cut in U.S. News & World Report rankings
Several Allegheny County high schools are listed among the best in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. To be ...
Alle-Kiski Valley schools rank on U.S. News & World Report's 'Best High Schools'
A couple of Alle-Kiski Valley high schools made the cut or were otherwise recognized as being among the best in Pennsylvania and the country, according ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me