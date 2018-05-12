Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette looks to define future of Clay Avenue, downtown

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Dilapidated buildings and empty store fronts line Clay Avenue in Jeannette on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dilapidated buildings and empty store fronts line Clay Avenue in Jeannette on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Businesses and vacant storefronts line Clay Avenue in Jeannette on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Businesses and vacant storefronts line Clay Avenue in Jeannette on Friday, May 11, 2018.
A jeweler is one of the businesses operating on Clay Avenue in Jeannette, on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A jeweler is one of the businesses operating on Clay Avenue in Jeannette, on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dilapidated buildings and vacant storefronts along Clay Avenue pose a problem in Jeannette.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dilapidated buildings and vacant storefronts along Clay Avenue pose a problem in Jeannette.

Jeannette has a chance to reinvent its downtown with some help from the state.

First, though, is deciding what it should look like.

“You can't bring a business in until you ... figure out, No. 1, what's your direction,” said Diana Reitz, city community development director. “How are you going to achieve that?”

City officials hope residents and others from outside the community will help answer that question in four “visioning” sessions planned this year.

The first session will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at city hall with the help of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center. The process will conclude in August with a vision statement that council can move forward with, if they choose.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development is paying for the center's assistance, Reitz said.

The sessions will aim to come to a communitywide consensus about the business district's current and future possibilities for economic growth, lifestyle preferences and other factors, said Bill Fontana, the center's executive director. After those discussions, his staff will translate the information gathered into a statement and strategies to transform Clay Avenue and downtown side streets.

“Communities that really want to undertake a successful revitalization program need to have a fairly specific vision statement that kind of takes the community and helps them understand the regional environment that Jeannette exists in,” Fontana said.

In the past, the center has worked with Vandergrift, Waynesburg, Meyersdale, Volant and other communities. It is currently working with Punxsutawney and Sewickley.

Visioning sessions are a good starting place, said Michael Burayidi, a professor of urban planning at Ball State University in Indiana who has expertise in downtown revitalization.

“It is also important for the city to identify its assets and build on what they have rather than trying to imitate what some other community has done,” Burayidi said.

The city is undergoing a multi-year project on Clay Avenue with updated sidewalks and curbs, as well as other amenities, funded through Community Development Block Grant funding. That type of visible project is important because it grabs attention and lets the public know the city is starting to take action, Burayidi said.

“Also, as a cautionary tale, it is important to realize that the impacts of the revitalization programs are not going to be felt instantaneously,” he said. “Therefore, staying the course over the long term is key to realizing results.”

Several blocks of Clay Avenue are home to restaurants, a jeweler, a stained glass shop and other businesses, along with some on side streets. In between, however, are dilapidated buildings and empty storefronts.

Those two factors are the biggest problem, Reitz said.

“We need to consolidate the businesses, and maybe that's something (the planners) look at,” she said.

The sessions are a step to further tackle the downtown issue that was identified in the city's comprehensive plan completed last year.

“We have our work cut out for us,” Reitz said. “If we're moving forward in Westmoreland County, every community has to work together.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

