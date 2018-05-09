Second suspect arrested in Westmoreland vehicle break-in, theft ring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police arrested a second man Wednesday in connection with a theft ring investigators said netted the suspects more than $58,000 worth of items and cars.

Dashawn Anthony Jones, 20, of Greensburg was jailed on $50,000 bond.

Police filed charges Tuesday against Jones and two others believed to be part of the alleged criminal organization that stole purses, identification cards, electronics, guns, cellphones and other items from vehicles in Hempfield, Jeannette and Penn Township in late 2016.

Also accused are Cody William Smith, 25, and Lloyd Walter Clark-Zulisky, 21, of Jeannette. Police described Smith as the “ringleader.” He was jailed Tuesday on $50,000 bond. Clark-Zulisky had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning, according to court records.

The men are charged with corrupt organizations, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Police noticed a “dramatic increase” in vehicle break-ins and vehicles reported stolen, and they suspected it was the work of an organized group, according to court records.

In April 2017, troopers seized numerous items from a Jeannette home that had been reported stolen. Witnesses identified the three men to police, and investigators found fingerprints and DNA evidence that appeared to match Smith and Jones on vehicles and other items that had been recovered, authorities said. The suspects later confessed, police said.

Another rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts was reported last month in Murrysville and Export, and Smith previously was arrested in connection with a stolen Jeep Patriot, police said.

None of the men had attorneys listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.