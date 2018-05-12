Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Saint Vincent, Seton Hill grads celebrate

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

The sun stayed bright for commencement Saturday while “Pomp and Circumstance” sounded in Greensburg and Unity as newly minted college graduates marched to accept their degrees at Saint Vincent College and Seton Hill University. Seton Hill, celebrating its centennial year, honored the Sisters of Charity as it graduated 325 students. Saint Vincent conferred degree on 324 students at its 172nd commencement ceremony.

Seton Hill University students celebrate before gaining their degrees Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the McKenna Center at Seton Hill University for the Class of 2018 commencement ceremony. The 2018 graduating class marks the 100th graduating class at Seton Hill since it's beginning as a university in 1918.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Coy Patterson helps Saint Vincent College Assistant Vice President Dr. Nancy Rottler adjust her medallion as they prepare for commencement.
Saint Vincent College graduates on May 12, 2018.
Julie Cehula of Uniontown takes a moment to thank the folks who count before lining up for commencement at Saint Vincent College.
Students wait in the top floor gym of the McKenna Center on Saturday, May 12, 2018, before the start of the Class of 2018 commencement ceremony at Seton Hill University.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University students receive their degrees Saturday, May 12, 2018, during the Class of 2018 commencement ceremony at the McKenna Center at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University student Spencer Cassom adjusts his cap before preparing to participate in the Class of 2018 commencement ceremony Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the McKenna Center at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A pair of young girls play a game on a digital tablet while the crowd of family and friends stand for the singing of the national anthem Saturday, May 12, 2018, during the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2018 at Seton Hill University.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University students Sahara Duncan (left) and Mel Franci look up toward the balcony while the school photographer takes a photo Saturday, May 12, 2018, before the beginning of the Class of 2018 commencement ceremony at Seton Hill University. The 2018 graduating class marks the 100th graduating class at Seton Hill since it's beginning as a university for women in 1918, and has since grown into a co-educational university.s
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
