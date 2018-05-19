Ensuring safer rentals is aim of proposed Irwin legislation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two months after an Irwin man died in a fire inside an apartment without a smoke detector, borough officials are moving toward requiring such devices and other safety features in residences.

“It's incredible how fast they responded,” said fire Chief Justin Mochar, who asked council in March to take steps to require smoke detectors be installed in all residences.

Mochar said he would like to see some “tweaking” of the proposed ordinance. He favors requiring inspections for smoke detectors when tenants move into rental units.

The chief said they have found that smoke detectors are not operating in the majority of residential fires to which firefighters are called.

In places that do have them, batteries are often dead or the detectors are no longer connected to the electrical wiring, Mochar said.

“We need to be proactive about this whole situation. It is nothing that these property owners shouldn't be doing anyway,” Mochar told borough officials.

He pushed for a smoke detector ordinance shortly after Michael Bova, 63, died of carbon monoxide poisoning because of the Feb. 26 fire in his Pennsylvania Avenue apartment that did not have a smoke detector.

Nationally, three of every five home fire deaths happened in residences without functioning smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. No smoke alarms were present in more than one-third of the home fire deaths, while smoke alarms did not work in about 20 percent of the fires that resulted in death.

In reported home fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half had missing or disconnected batteries, the association said.

Adopting an ordinance requiring smoke detectors in residences is “a quality of life issue,” said Rick Burdelski, president of Irwin Borough council.

“We want better rentals, and we want safer rentals. We're letting everyone know that this is a place to live,” Burdelski said.

Irwin officials soon will advertise a proposed ordinance requiring residential smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Newly constructed residences would be required to connect smoke detectors to an electrical system. The same requirement would apply to renovations of existing buildings.

The borough has a supply of smoke detectors for those who would need them, Mochar said.

Council also authorized advertising an ordinance which would require that tenants be registered in the borough.

Both ordinances could be adopted when council meets June 13 and, if passed, would take effect this summer.

Mochar said other communities are not immune from the kind of fatal fire that struck in Jeannette on April 9, when 87-year-old Shirley Kocherhans died in her apartment, which lacked a functioning smoke detector.

“We are susceptible to that. We have homes that were built in the early 1900s, and the same thing is going to happen. No doubt,” Mochar said.

The property owner, Robert Struhala of Greensburg, has been charged with six fire and municipal code violations that could cost him up to $6,000 in fines. Struhala pleaded not guilty and awaits a summary trial May 30.

The six-unit row house had no working smoke detectors, and Jeannette officials cited Struhala for violating city ordinances that require biennial inspections, occupancy permits and registration of vacant properties, Jeannette fire Chief William Frye said.

Those residences had not been inspected since 2013, Frye said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.