Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ensuring safer rentals is aim of proposed Irwin legislation

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 8:27 p.m.
A person died in a fire Monday morning on the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Irwin, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office.
Renatta Signorini
A person died in a fire Monday morning on the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Irwin, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office.
Scene of fatal house fire at 306 Pennsylvania Ave., in Irwin, on Feb. 26, where there was not a smoke detector in an apartment.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Scene of fatal house fire at 306 Pennsylvania Ave., in Irwin, on Feb. 26, where there was not a smoke detector in an apartment.

Updated 12 hours ago

Two months after an Irwin man died in a fire inside an apartment without a smoke detector, borough officials are moving toward requiring such devices and other safety features in residences.

“It's incredible how fast they responded,” said fire Chief Justin Mochar, who asked council in March to take steps to require smoke detectors be installed in all residences.

Mochar said he would like to see some “tweaking” of the proposed ordinance. He favors requiring inspections for smoke detectors when tenants move into rental units.

The chief said they have found that smoke detectors are not operating in the majority of residential fires to which firefighters are called.

In places that do have them, batteries are often dead or the detectors are no longer connected to the electrical wiring, Mochar said.

“We need to be proactive about this whole situation. It is nothing that these property owners shouldn't be doing anyway,” Mochar told borough officials.

He pushed for a smoke detector ordinance shortly after Michael Bova, 63, died of carbon monoxide poisoning because of the Feb. 26 fire in his Pennsylvania Avenue apartment that did not have a smoke detector.

Nationally, three of every five home fire deaths happened in residences without functioning smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. No smoke alarms were present in more than one-third of the home fire deaths, while smoke alarms did not work in about 20 percent of the fires that resulted in death.

In reported home fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half had missing or disconnected batteries, the association said.

Adopting an ordinance requiring smoke detectors in residences is “a quality of life issue,” said Rick Burdelski, president of Irwin Borough council.

“We want better rentals, and we want safer rentals. We're letting everyone know that this is a place to live,” Burdelski said.

Irwin officials soon will advertise a proposed ordinance requiring residential smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Newly constructed residences would be required to connect smoke detectors to an electrical system. The same requirement would apply to renovations of existing buildings.

The borough has a supply of smoke detectors for those who would need them, Mochar said.

Council also authorized advertising an ordinance which would require that tenants be registered in the borough.

Both ordinances could be adopted when council meets June 13 and, if passed, would take effect this summer.

Mochar said other communities are not immune from the kind of fatal fire that struck in Jeannette on April 9, when 87-year-old Shirley Kocherhans died in her apartment, which lacked a functioning smoke detector.

“We are susceptible to that. We have homes that were built in the early 1900s, and the same thing is going to happen. No doubt,” Mochar said.

The property owner, Robert Struhala of Greensburg, has been charged with six fire and municipal code violations that could cost him up to $6,000 in fines. Struhala pleaded not guilty and awaits a summary trial May 30.

The six-unit row house had no working smoke detectors, and Jeannette officials cited Struhala for violating city ordinances that require biennial inspections, occupancy permits and registration of vacant properties, Jeannette fire Chief William Frye said.

Those residences had not been inspected since 2013, Frye said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me