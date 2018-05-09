Police: Greensburg man, 69, charged with raping new neighbor he befriended

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Police allege Ralph S. Pentek preyed on a new neighbor who moved into the same apartment complex this month, offering to do chores and making her dinner that culminated Monday when police said the 69-year-old sexually assaulted the victim in his apartment.

District Judge Chris Flanigan arraigned Pentek Wednesday on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and sexual assault filed by city police. Flanigan ordered Pentek be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $50,000 bond.

Police Detective Sgt. John Swank reported in an affidavit that the 23-year-old female victim, who is mentally handicapped, was accompanied to the police station by a social services counselor Tuesday, a day after the alleged sexual assault.

“(The victim) stated she did not know what to do and was too nervous to tell anyone about what had happened,” Swank said.

Swank reported in court documents that the victim moved May 1 into the same area of Hawksworth Garden Apartments where Pentek resides. Swank said Pentek immediately befriended the victim, who lived alone.

The victim told police that Pentek offered to do chores and brought her dinner, and then Monday invited her to his apartment for dinner before the alleged assault occurred about 8 p.m.

Swank said the victim knew Pentek only by the name of “Ralph” in her initial interview with police. Shortly after they met, “Pentek began making sexually oriented comments to her that made her feel uncomfortable,” Swank said the victim told police.

The victim told investigators that she made it clear to Pentek that “she did not want to have sex with him,” Swank wrote in court documents.

On Monday, Swank reported, she accepted an invitation to dinner in his apartment, then he assaulted her “after forcing her into his bedroom.”

The victim was able to describe the layout of Pentek's apartment, Swank wrote.

In an interview Tuesday, Swank said, Pentek initially denied having dinner with the victim but said the pair had breakfast Tuesday morning. Later in the interview, Swank said Pentek admitted the pair had dinner the night before.

“Pentek denied touching (the victim) in a sexual manner,” Swank wrote.

However, Pentek later admitted to kissing and groping the victim and “that she had sat on his bed once,” Swank wrote in court documents.

As Flanigan read the list of complaints filed by police against him, Pentek told Flanigan, “I never did that.”

Pentek's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.