Greensburg Salem School Board proposes budget with no tax increase

Greensburg Salem School District leaders say they're confident the 2018-19 budget will not have a property tax increase.

Many of the unanswered questions about construction spending and school security from last month's first draft have been addressed as the school board prepares to present a proposed budget for public discussion.

This would be the first year without a tax increase since 2009, and the second since 2001.

The district's current property tax rate is 88.22 mills.

The proposed $45.8 million budget would use about $265,000 from the district's reserve. An additional $300,000 from the reserves would be moved to the capital fund, which is used for large construction projects. The district would have about $3.6 million left in its fund balance at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

Board members tentatively agreed to spend about $94,000 on a new guidance counselor and $60,000 on new security equipment, such as improved security cameras.

“We still have a healthy fund balance, and we're working toward the things that we need,” said board President Ron Mellinger.

A proposal to buy laptops for all district teachers has been altered: The new laptops now will be purchased over a two-year period, saving about $100,000 in the first year.

A proposal to buy a $50,000 copier was scrapped to save money.

The largest remaining undecided issue is whether the district will spend up to $100,000 to hire one or more school resource officers to provide security.

The expense will not be on the proposed budget the board will vote on next week, but it could be added before the budget is finalized in June, said district business manager James Meyer.

School board member Frank Gazze said more research needs to be done before the board commits to hiring a resource officer. He emphasized the importance of keeping expenses low.

“We're on the edge of the second time with no tax increases in 15 years,” he said.

Board member Jeff Metrosky said he wants a budget that doesn't dip into the district's reserves.

“It's not balanced. It's either balanced or it's not,” he said.

The district will publish the proposed budget on its website after approving it next week. It then has another month to make changes before finalizing it in June.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.