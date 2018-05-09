Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Hempfield library deal: buy new books at discount — but give them back

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:42 p.m.
A patron walks into the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015.
Tribune-Review
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library is offering a new program that lets patrons buy new books at a discount — if they promise to give them to the library when they're done reading.

Library director Casey Sirochman said the new “Buy One Give One” initiative is geared to avid readers who don't want to wait until popular titles become available at the library.

“We do have a lot of holds on popular materials,” Sirochman said. “Patrons will say to us, I don't want to wait, I want my own copy.”

Participants will get the books for the same price the library pays for them. This varies depending on the title, but on average it's a discount of about $3 compared to the usual retail price. Shipping is free.

Sirochman said the library regularly buys and sells books for author signings and other events, which inspired the Buy One Give One initiative.

“Why couldn't we do this on a one-by-one basis for different titles?” she said.

Once they're finished reading, patrons are encouraged to donate their purchased book back to the library. Those books can either go into circulation or go into the library's book-sale program, Sirochman said.

Those interested in participating can sign up at the library's website .

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

