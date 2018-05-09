Irwin's Pennsylvania Avenue to be fixed for Memorial Day parade

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marchers in Irwin's annual Memorial Day parade won't have to dodge uneven and sunken pavement or trenches cut in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue, because a paving project should smooth out the busy road by then, an Irwin official said.

Next week, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is expected to begin paving the trenches that were cut in the road for the installation of a new water line and leveling off areas where the pavement was raised, Lucien Bove, Irwin Borough engineer, told council on Wednesday.

The street should be free of "the hills and joints" when completed in time for the parade on May 28, Bove said.

The Municipal Authority began a $3 million project in November to install 5,000 feet of a new water line on Pennsylvania Avenue, from Main to Lombard streets, as well as three new fire hydrants.

The water line has been installed and tested and most of the work tying pipes into the system has been completed, the authority said. The authority is still working on replacing the curbs and sidewalks, where needed.

During the water line installation, motorists have had to navigate, where possible, around the uneven pavement in the trenches, and deal with the traffic delays caused by the closing of one lane while the utility digs up the street.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Councilwoman Debbie Kelly said of Pennsylvania Avenue's condition.

A complete paving job, from sidewalk to sidewalk, will have to wait until about September because of ongoing work, Bove said. The borough could advertise the paving project and award a contract in July, with the work to begin in September, Bove said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.