Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Irwin's Pennsylvania Avenue to be fixed for Memorial Day parade

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Marchers in Irwin's annual Memorial Day parade won't have to dodge uneven and sunken pavement or trenches cut in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue, because a paving project should smooth out the busy road by then, an Irwin official said.

Next week, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is expected to begin paving the trenches that were cut in the road for the installation of a new water line and leveling off areas where the pavement was raised, Lucien Bove, Irwin Borough engineer, told council on Wednesday.

The street should be free of "the hills and joints" when completed in time for the parade on May 28, Bove said.

The Municipal Authority began a $3 million project in November to install 5,000 feet of a new water line on Pennsylvania Avenue, from Main to Lombard streets, as well as three new fire hydrants.

The water line has been installed and tested and most of the work tying pipes into the system has been completed, the authority said. The authority is still working on replacing the curbs and sidewalks, where needed.

During the water line installation, motorists have had to navigate, where possible, around the uneven pavement in the trenches, and deal with the traffic delays caused by the closing of one lane while the utility digs up the street.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Councilwoman Debbie Kelly said of Pennsylvania Avenue's condition.

A complete paving job, from sidewalk to sidewalk, will have to wait until about September because of ongoing work, Bove said. The borough could advertise the paving project and award a contract in July, with the work to begin in September, Bove said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me