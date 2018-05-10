Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon man who police say touched girls at church charged

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 9:13 a.m.
Martin Curtis Eseny
Martin Curtis Eseny

Updated 8 minutes ago

A North Huntingdon man is free on $50,000 unsecured bond after Greensburg police arrested him Thursday for allegedly touching four girls last month at a church.

Martin Curtis Eseny, 58, surrendered to police on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment.

Detective John Swank said authorities identified Eseny as the suspect after tipsters responded to a Tuesday police department post seeking help to determine who the man was.

District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Eseny not have contact with Christ's Church in Greensburg, the victims or any children.

"I don't even know who they are," Eseny said of the girls he was accused of patting down and sprinkling with sugar.

His fiancee attends the church, but Eseny is not a member of the congregation.

"She can go to the church," Flanigan said. "You have to stay away from the church."

Police received a ChildLine report on May 1 about an April 22 incident that involved four girls, ages 6 to 10, according to court papers. Upon investigation, Swank learned that the alleged incident happened after church services in a social area of the church.

The girls reported to police that a man asked them to give him money to play the piano. When the group said they didn't have any money, the man patted one of the girls down between her shoulders and knees, according to the affidavit.

The girls also reported that the man threw M&Ms at them and dumped packets of sugar on their heads.

After tipsters identified the man as Eseny, Swank contacted him by phone Wednesday evening. Eseny said he was "just playing around" by dumping the sugar on the girls, according to the complaint.

When asked if he had patted one of the girls down, Swank reported that Eseny admitted he had and said: "What's wrong with that?"

Eseny told reporters outside of the arraignment: "Things happen for no reason."

He gained notoriety in February 2017 when he parked his motorcycle on Route 30 near Arona Road with a sign reading "Need lady friend," according to police and local media. He met his fiancee through the sign, police said.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 17.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

