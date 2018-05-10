Greensburg woman charged with faking pregnancy for ambulance ride now accused in DUI crash, theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 25-year-old Greensburg woman charged with faking a pregnancy complication this year to get an ambulance ride from Latrobe to Greensburg now is accused of stealing and crashing an acquaintance's sport utility vehicle in Hempfield Township, police said.

State police in Greensburg charged Leeann N. Armstrong with theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving without a license and driving at an unsafe speed following the late- evening crash April 10 along Route 819 near Forbes Trail Road.

Trooper Thomas Maloney said in court documents Armstrong was injured in the accident and transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. A blood test conducted at the hospital showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.168 percent — more than twice the legal limit of intoxication in Pennsylvania, Maloney wrote.

Prior to the crash, Armstrong and her boyfriend, Robert Kinney, also of Greensburg, got into an argument with an acquaintance, John Cardone of the Greensburg area, and “were kicked out of his apartment,” Maloney reported.

Later, Cardone discovered his 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was missing and had been crashed on Route 819. Maloney reported that Armstrong admitted in an interview at the hospital that she was driving the vehicle.

In March, Greensburg Patrolman Kerry Dieter filed complaints of theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia against Armstrong for allegedly calling Mutual Aid for an ambulance when she needed a ride. She had not been formally arrested or arraigned on those charges as of Thursday.

Dieter alleged that Armstrong called the ambulance service from a home on Ligonier Street in Latrobe claiming a complication with her pregnancy. Armstrong was not pregnant, Dieter later learned.

The ambulance drove Armstrong and a male companion to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, where she was placed in a room to be examined, Dieter reported.

“Before Armstrong could receive treatment, she walked out of the hospital,” Dieter wrote.

Police later found her in her home on Russell Avenue.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.