Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg woman charged with faking pregnancy for ambulance ride now accused in DUI crash, theft

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Getty Images

Updated 6 minutes ago

A 25-year-old Greensburg woman charged with faking a pregnancy complication this year to get an ambulance ride from Latrobe to Greensburg now is accused of stealing and crashing an acquaintance's sport utility vehicle in Hempfield Township, police said.

State police in Greensburg charged Leeann N. Armstrong with theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving without a license and driving at an unsafe speed following the late- evening crash April 10 along Route 819 near Forbes Trail Road.

Trooper Thomas Maloney said in court documents Armstrong was injured in the accident and transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. A blood test conducted at the hospital showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.168 percent — more than twice the legal limit of intoxication in Pennsylvania, Maloney wrote.

Prior to the crash, Armstrong and her boyfriend, Robert Kinney, also of Greensburg, got into an argument with an acquaintance, John Cardone of the Greensburg area, and “were kicked out of his apartment,” Maloney reported.

Later, Cardone discovered his 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was missing and had been crashed on Route 819. Maloney reported that Armstrong admitted in an interview at the hospital that she was driving the vehicle.

In March, Greensburg Patrolman Kerry Dieter filed complaints of theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia against Armstrong for allegedly calling Mutual Aid for an ambulance when she needed a ride. She had not been formally arrested or arraigned on those charges as of Thursday.

Dieter alleged that Armstrong called the ambulance service from a home on Ligonier Street in Latrobe claiming a complication with her pregnancy. Armstrong was not pregnant, Dieter later learned.

The ambulance drove Armstrong and a male companion to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, where she was placed in a room to be examined, Dieter reported.

“Before Armstrong could receive treatment, she walked out of the hospital,” Dieter wrote.

Police later found her in her home on Russell Avenue.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me