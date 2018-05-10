Drugs, guns seized during Greensburg traffic stop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $400,000 bond Thursday after state police said they found drugs and a stolen gun after stopping his car in Greensburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Batch, 28, of the Arlington neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday night after police said he turned onto Pennsylvania Avenue without using a turn signal. Trooper Joseph Lauricia reported the Volvo car Batch was driving then accelerated and “turned down numerous alleys and side streets” without signaling.

After being stopped on North Maple Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Batch told officers “he wanted to lose the car behind him,” according to the complaint. Police reported confiscating two guns, about 300 stamp bags of suspected heroin, two bags of suspected crack cocaine and about 36 Ecstasy pills.

One gun had been reported stolen from a Murrysville home April 4. A prior armed robbery conviction prohibits Batch from legally possessing a firearm, police said. A judge in 2011 sentenced him to prison for up to seven years for a 2010 incident in McKeesport, court records show.

Police charged Batch with possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license and other offenses. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.