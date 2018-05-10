Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Drugs, guns seized during Greensburg traffic stop

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
State police seized about 300 stamp bags of suspected heroin, two bags of suspected crack cocaine, about 36 Ecstasy pills and two guns, one of which had been reported stolen, during a bust in Greensburg on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Submitted
State police seized about 300 stamp bags of suspected heroin, two bags of suspected crack cocaine, about 36 Ecstasy pills and two guns, one of which had been reported stolen, during a bust in Greensburg on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Updated 5 minutes ago

A Pittsburgh man was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $400,000 bond Thursday after state police said they found drugs and a stolen gun after stopping his car in Greensburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Batch, 28, of the Arlington neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday night after police said he turned onto Pennsylvania Avenue without using a turn signal. Trooper Joseph Lauricia reported the Volvo car Batch was driving then accelerated and “turned down numerous alleys and side streets” without signaling.

After being stopped on North Maple Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Batch told officers “he wanted to lose the car behind him,” according to the complaint. Police reported confiscating two guns, about 300 stamp bags of suspected heroin, two bags of suspected crack cocaine and about 36 Ecstasy pills.

One gun had been reported stolen from a Murrysville home April 4. A prior armed robbery conviction prohibits Batch from legally possessing a firearm, police said. A judge in 2011 sentenced him to prison for up to seven years for a 2010 incident in McKeesport, court records show.

Police charged Batch with possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license and other offenses. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me