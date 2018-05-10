Home health aide accused of $40K in thefts in Westmoreland County faces more charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A home health care assistant accused of stealing checks, currency and jewelry worth more than $40,000 from two clients' homes in Murrysville and Penn Township is charged with additional thefts.

Breianna J. Knox, 28, of North Versailles, was arraigned before District Judge Helen Kistler in Harrison City this week on charges of receiving stolen property and theft filed by Trafford Police. She waived her preliminary hearings on the other charges earlier in the week.

According to court documents filed before Kistler by patrolman Michael Socci, an elderly resident on Meadows Street who also employed Knox as an care assistant reported about $2,600 was missing from a dresser drawer, as well as multiple coins and two rings.

A relative of the Trafford resident reported that some of the items were recently retrieved for $570 from a coin/jewelry business in Monroeville. Socci reported in court documents that store records indicated that Knox sold the items to them.

In addition, Knox's clients in Penn Township who had previously reported missing jewelry valued at $9,300 alleged that Knox had also made unauthorized personal charges on several of their credit cards totalling almost $4,000 between February and April.

Township police filed additional charges of forgery, receiving stolen property and theft in that case.

The family of an elderly Murrysville client had reported in February that Knox had allegedly cashed unauthorized checks worth more than $31,000 and a bag of coins that held “at least $500” was missing from a closet, Murrysville Detective John Devlin wrote in the earlier case's court documents.

Kistler remanded Knox to the Westmoreland County Prison on $60,000 bond when she was arraigned on the new charges this week. She has been held in the county lockup since her April 24 arrest.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.