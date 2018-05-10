YWCA seeks nominations of inspiring young professionals for Rising Star Award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

YWCA Westmoreland County is looking for inspiring women who might be eligible for its Rising Star Award .

The organization will accept nominations through May 31.

The award will go to a woman 35 or younger who hs been succesfull in her career and has helped others, particuarly other women and girls.

The winner will be honored at the YWCA of Westmoreland County's annual fashion show Aug. 20.

Last year's YWCA Rising Star was Lyndsay Burrik, Executive for Wellness and Recovery for Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services.

Nominations can be submitted to Lindsay Turchetta at lindsayturchetta@gmail.com .

