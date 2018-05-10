Jurors convict Indiana County man of rape, other sexual crimes against 10-year-old girl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana County man was found guilty Thursday of the rape of a child and 12 other offenses in connection with four years of sexual assaults against a Delmont girl.

A Westmoreland County jury deliberated for more than two hours before returning the guilty verdicts against Bryan Harrold.

Prosecutors contended Harrold, 50, of Saltsburg, had continued sexual contact with the now-17-year-old girl dating to 2011.

“This is an egregious case,” said Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro, who suggested the prosecution will seek mandatory minimum sentences that could result in Harrold serving at least 60 years in prison.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said he will sentence Harrold in about three months. Harrold, who has been in jail since his arrest in 2016, will remain in custody pending his sentencing hearing.

After three days of testimony, jurors convicted Harrold of all 13 charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment.

“The ugliness of this case, against a 10-year-old girl, is unfathomable,” Ciaramitaro told jurors during his closing arguments.

Harrold did not testify. Defense attorney John Sweeney asked jurors to find his client not guilty, claiming the allegations made by Harrold's accuser were concocted and could not be proved.

Sweeney told jurors Harrold's accuser accounts of the alleged sexual assaults could not be relied upon as truth.

“There is reasonable doubt here,” Sweeney said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.