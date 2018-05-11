Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Delmont family's story highlights difficulty of diagnosing, living with Crohn's disease

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, May 11, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Above, the Clark family of Delmont: Heather, Tressa, 11, and Logan. Tressa was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in January 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the Clark family of Delmont: Heather, Tressa, 11, and Logan. Tressa was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in January 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

Tressa Clark of Delmont is a case study in the difficulty of properly diagnosing Crohn's disease , and her story is an equally compelling case study on the importance of parental persistence.

During the summer of 2016, Clark's parents Logan and Heather noticed that their daughter's mouth had broken out in sores.

"Our doctor thought she had a real bad case of strep throat," Logan said.

After spending two months in and out of the hospital, doctors surmised that perhaps Tressa was suffering from a specific type of gingivitis, or was having an allergic reaction to the toothpaste she used at home.

None of those diagnoses, however, explained her lack of energy and frequent bouts of diarrhea, which continued into the fall of 2016.

"When we took her to the hospital the next time, they thought she might be constipated," said her mother Heather. "Over Christmas, I asked for another X-ray, which they were reluctant to take."

The X-ray showed that Tressa's bowels were not blocked, "but she still had symptoms," Heather said.

The family was referred to a gastrointestinal specialist, and Tressa was eventually admitted to UPMC Children's Hospital. Her parents requested a CT scan, and were again met with resistance by doctors.

"My dad almost got kicked out of the hospital," Tressa said.

An eventual CT scan revealed a problem in her small intestine. A subsequent colonoscopy revealed it had swelled to the point where doctors could not pass a camera through it, and in January 2017, a full seven months after her symptoms first appeared, she was officially diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

Rather than opt to have a section of their 10-year-old daughter's intestine removed, Logan and Heather started Tressa on the medication Remicade and she began to improve, putting on 15 pounds in about two weeks following her initial diagnosis.

The medication, however, caused Tressa to develop psoriasis on her scalp, which Heather said was misdiagnosed twice as ringworm.

By that point, the Clarks were completely frustrated with the medical care they'd received in the Pittsburgh area. They decided to take Tressa across the state to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she received treatment and where her situation was eventually presented as a case study at both Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Heather said she's glad she and her husband refused to settle for initial diagnoses when they knew something was still wrong with Tressa.

"Trusting your gut and knowing how to be your child's advocate is so important," she said. "No one knows your kids like you do, and the team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia told us that exact thing: 'If you feel something's wrong, speak up.'"

Tressa said she is feeling much healthier these days.

"I feel a lot better, and I have a lot more energy," she said.

Her struggle is far from over, though: Crohn's disease is a chronic condition that she will have to manage for the rest of her life. She underwent a treatment procedure on May 10 and will fly back to Philadelphia for additional treatment at the end of the month.

The Clarks have also discovered that there is a genetic and hereditary component to the disease.

"My mom was diagnosed with it shortly before Tressa," Heather said. "She's been having bowel issues all her life. It's a genetic trait that's passed down, and (Logan and I) both carry it."

Logan's father was also diagnosed with polymyositis, another inflammatory disease that affects the body's muscle structure, at the age of 55.

May 19 is International Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day , and Logan Clark said it's important for parents to understand its symptoms and how they manifest.

"Don't be afraid to get a second opinion," he said. "Don't be afraid to go somewhere else. You know your child best."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me