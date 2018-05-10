Lloydsville firefighter reprimanded for writing 'worthless junkies can just die'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department reprimanded one of its members Wednesday for writing a Facebook comment suggesting first responders should allow drug addicts to die rather than reviving them with Narcan.

Firefighter Don Smith commented in a discussion about the overdose-reversing drug on the Facebook page for FireRescue1 , a national website for firefighters.

"Worthless junkies can just die," Smith wrote. "They made the choice to stick the needle in their arm, I make the choice to not play God and let 'em die."

The comment has since been deleted. The Lloydsville Fire Department took to Facebook to say that Smith's opinion did not reflect that of its other members. "Once this situation came to the attention of the officers, actions were taken with the member immediately," the fire department wrote. It did not specify what these actions were. The fire department did not return calls seeking comment. Lloydsville is an unincorporated community of about 1,000 residents within Unity Township. Smith said he did not want to comment, but in response to a Facebook message he said he thought the situation was overblown. "When a random Facebook post that is made by tons of people every day is (worthy) of TV and paper coverage it must be a slow day," he said. Lloydsville firefighters adhere to a strict social media policy and swear an oath to serve the public, the department wrote. "This has been a blatant violation of both of these and simply will not be tolerated," the department's statement said. The department, which is equipped with Narcan, will continue to respond to all distress calls, the statement said. It is unknown whether Smith was ever responsible for administering Narcan or otherwise treating overdose victims. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.