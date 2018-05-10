Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Unity OKs 2 manufacturing plants for expansion

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
A preliminary plan for expansion of the Technimark plastics manufacturing plant in Unity was presented to the township zoning hearing board on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The existing plant is shown at right, the proposed addition at left.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Updated 14 hours ago

Unity's supervisors Thursday approved a site plan for a proposed expansion of the Technimark plastics manufacturing plant at the Wimmerton Industrial Park.

They noted the company still must file a storm water management plan and needs to obtain sewer service approvals from state and local officials and an earth disturbance permit.

The plan calls for an 89,417-square-foot addition that would roughly double the size of the plant along Devereux Drive.

The plant makes plastic injection-molded parts for companies that market medical products. It previously was known locally as Classic Industries.

Jeff MacKenzie, director of operations at the Unity plant, has said the company hopes to complete the expansion over the next year, He said the company may add about 20 new employees at the plant and will move about 10 other workers, and the warehouse they operate, from a Hempfield site.

The supervisors also approved a modified plan for landscaping that is consistent with that at the existing building.

The Unity zoning hearing board has granted a variance that allows Technimark to have 140 parking spaces — which it says will be adequate — instead of the 201 called for by township regulations. Another variance will allow parking and a portion of the building to remain closer to Devereux Drive than normally is allowed.

Technimark is planning to purchase the site it leases from the Wimmer Corporation. The township approved a subdivision that will separate the plant from land on either side of it.

The supervisors also reaffirmed conditional approval of a planned 12,000-square-foot rear addition to the Reparex manufacturing plant on Center Drive. A land disturbance permit and storm water and erosion plans are pending for that project.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

