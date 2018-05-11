Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon top cop retiring, search for permanent chief continues

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, May 11, 2018, 12:48 a.m.
North Huntingdon police Lt. Rod Mahinske
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
North Huntingdon police Lt. Rod Mahinske

North Huntingdon's top police officer is no longer a candidate to become the department's next chief. He plans to retire instead, according to the township manager.

Civil service tests will be conducted for the ranks of sergeants and lieutenants, said manager Jeff Silka, who announced the pending retirement of Lt. Rod Mahinske. He could not be reached for comment.

Mahinske has served as the department's top officer since the former chief was fired in September 2016,

Commissioners did not indicate who would assume that role if Mahinske retires before a new chief is hired. They met in a close-door, executive session to discuss police matters following Thursday's public meeting.

Commissioner Zachary Haigis, board president, said he did not know when Mahinske will retire.

Sergeants David Sage and Jeff Bouldin also plan to retire, Haigis said.

Bouldin, who has been on the force for 40 years, is expected to retire at the end of May, according to his wife, Pamela Bouldin.

Last month, Sage served a five-day suspension following after Mahinske investigated incident at the department. Neither Mahinske nor Silka would comment on the suspension.

Mahinske, 62, has been on the police force since December 1978. He became the officer in charge of the department after commissioners fired Chief Andrew Lisiecki in a controversial 4-3 vote.

Lisiecki filed a federal lawsuit against the township and the four commissioners who voted to fire him, claiming his rights were violated. A mediation session last week failed to reach a settlement in the pending lawsuit, attorney David White reported. A second mediation session is to be held within 30 days.

Haigis declined to say whether the commissioners might vote on hiring a new chief at their May 16 meeting.

They postponed the search when former township manager John Shepherd resigned to take a similar post in New Jersey. Silka was hired in November 2017, but commissioners opted to wait until January to restart the search, first considering internal candidates.

Cross Swords Investigations, a private agency based in Elizabeth Township, is investigating an alleged racial incident in the department, Commissioner David Herold said. Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

