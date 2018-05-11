Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Third suspect arrested in Westmoreland vehicle break-in, theft ring

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, May 11, 2018, 8:27 a.m.

A third man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a theft ring that police said brought in more than $58,000 worth of items and cars.

Lloyd Walter Clark-Zulisky, 21, of Jeannette, is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Clark-Zulisky and tow other men were charged Tuesday by police for their alleged involvement in a criminal organization that stole purses, identification cards, electronics, guns, cellphones and other items from vehicles in Hempfield, Jeannette and Penn Township in late 2016.

Also accused are Cody William Smith, 25, and Dashawn Anthony Jones, 20, of Greensburg, both of whom are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond. Police described Smith as the “ringleader.”

The men are charged with corrupt organizations, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Police noticed a “dramatic increase” in vehicle break-ins and vehicles reported stolen, and they suspected it was the work of an organized group, according to court records.

In April 2017, troopers seized numerous items from a Jeannette home that had been reported stolen. Witnesses identified the three men to police, and investigators found fingerprints and DNA evidence that appeared to match Smith and Jones on vehicles and other items that had been recovered, authorities said.

Another rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts was reported last month in Murrysville and Export, and Smith previously was arrested in connection with a stolen Jeep Patriot, police said.

Clark-Zulisky did not have an attorney listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings for all three suspects are set for Tuesday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

