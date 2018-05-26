Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Newsmaker: Alyssa Palangio

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Alyssa Palangio, 18, of North Huntingdon.
SUBMITTED
Updated 2 hours ago

Noteworthy: Alyssa Palangio was awarded the highest honor in Girl Scouting — the Gold Award — which recognizes a Girl Scout for making a lasting difference in her community. The award is given to girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate leadership through community projects.

Age: 18

Residence: North Huntingdon

Education: Senior at Norwin High School, will start at Seton Hill University in Fall 2018 as a physician assistant major.

Background: After being diagnosed with Crohn's Disease about six years ago, Palangio started researching careers in medicine. Her positive experiences with the doctors who treated her inspired Palangio to enter the field herself. She combined her career goals with Girl Scouting to design and implement the Jump Into Healthy Habits Camp for preschoolers in the Irwin area. In addition to combating childhood obesity, Palangio also wanted to teach children the importance of looking out for their health from a young age.

Quote: “I just really like the fact that you can change a kid's life just by helping them out with their health.”

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

