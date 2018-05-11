Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Candlelight gathering planned for missing Unity woman

Renatta Signorini and Jeff Himler | Friday, May 11, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Cassandra Gross
Cassandra Gross

Updated 1 hour ago

A candlelight gathering for a missing Unity woman will be held Saturday night at Latrobe's Legion Keener Park.

Cassandra Gross, 51, was last seen by friends April 7. A childhood friend and former Latrobe resident, Eric Cottrell of Columbus, Ohio, organized the gathering.

Cottrell asked participants to gather from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. underneath a pavilion with a candle or flashlight.

The event is meant to “show everybody who sees this that we love our families, we love our friends, we love our community,” Cottrell said. “We stick together and we're not going to give up hope until Cassandra is found.”

Her mother, Kathleen Gross, said Friday she is glad others have not forgotten about Cassandra. She spoke with her mother by phone on the day she went missing.

The family didn't realize anything was amiss until two days later, when Kathleen Gross' husband went toher Edgewater Terrace apartment to let Cassandra's dog outside. Neither the dog nor Gross was there.

That day, Cassandra Gross didn't show up to work in Pittsburgh. Her dog, which is blind, was found along Beatty County Road.

State police found Gross' red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park on April 10 after it was spotted by a Norfolk Southern railroad employee. The vehicle had been burned nearly beyond recognition.

In the days afterwards, police searched two Unity properties belonging to a man who was acquainted with Gross. No arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

Renatta Signorini and Jeff Himler are Tribune-Review staff writers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me