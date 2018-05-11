Candlelight gathering planned for missing Unity woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A candlelight gathering for a missing Unity woman will be held Saturday night at Latrobe's Legion Keener Park.

Cassandra Gross, 51, was last seen by friends April 7. A childhood friend and former Latrobe resident, Eric Cottrell of Columbus, Ohio, organized the gathering.

Cottrell asked participants to gather from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. underneath a pavilion with a candle or flashlight.

The event is meant to “show everybody who sees this that we love our families, we love our friends, we love our community,” Cottrell said. “We stick together and we're not going to give up hope until Cassandra is found.”

Her mother, Kathleen Gross, said Friday she is glad others have not forgotten about Cassandra. She spoke with her mother by phone on the day she went missing.

The family didn't realize anything was amiss until two days later, when Kathleen Gross' husband went toher Edgewater Terrace apartment to let Cassandra's dog outside. Neither the dog nor Gross was there.

That day, Cassandra Gross didn't show up to work in Pittsburgh. Her dog, which is blind, was found along Beatty County Road.

State police found Gross' red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park on April 10 after it was spotted by a Norfolk Southern railroad employee. The vehicle had been burned nearly beyond recognition.

In the days afterwards, police searched two Unity properties belonging to a man who was acquainted with Gross. No arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

Renatta Signorini and Jeff Himler are Tribune-Review staff writers.