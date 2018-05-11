Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Postal workers to collect food for local pantries Saturday during Stamp Out Hunger drive

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, May 11, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Letter carriers in Western Pennsylvania will deliver the mail along with food for local pantries as part of a national effort to help the hungry Saturday.

Stamp Out Hunger, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is the nation's biggest single-day food drive.

Its essential for restocking local food pantries' shelves in a typically slow time of year, said Louise Wilhelm, director of volunteers for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

“Its our largest drive,” she said. “We depend on it to get us through the summer. We get a lot of donations during the holidays, but around this time of year it kind of slacks off.”

Last year, postal workers gathered more than 90,000 pounds of food for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

People can participate by leaving a bag of nonperishable food by their mailbox Saturday. It will be picked up by postal workers or volunteers.

Stamp Out Hunger makes it easy for people to donate food, which makes it one of the most successful food drives, said Beth Burrell, spokeswoman for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“They know that food is going to stay within the community and really help out their neighbors,” she said.

The drive gathered more than 1 million pounds of food in the area last year, enough for 830,000 meals, Burrell said.

This is the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger drive.

Last year's gathered more than 71 million pounds of food.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

