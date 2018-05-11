Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County amendment would allow police officers to carry firearms into court

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, May 11, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
The Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
The Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.



Westmoreland County commissioners are expected to vote next week to amend an ordinance that would allow uniformed police officers to carry firearms in courtrooms.

“It makes sense,” said Kirk Nolan, chief of the county's park police department, which pushed for the revised ordinance.

Police officers have for years been allowed to carry firearms throughout the courthouse's office complex, but they were required to check them with the park police department before entering a courtroom for a hearing.

The proposed ordinance revision is scheduled for a vote Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies carry firearms in courtrooms. Park police officers, who patrol courthouse grounds and staff security stations at entrances, also are armed and are permitted to carry weapons in courtrooms if needed.

The amended ordinance will impact only uniformed police officers, Nolan said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas President Judge Rita Hathaway signed off on the amended ordinance, Nolan said.

“Most officers who come here in uniform are for summary appeals and those take like five minutes. There's no reason why they shouldn't come in, do their thing and leave,” he said.

The proposed amendment does not alter the county's current prohibition for the public to carry guns and other weapons anywhere in the courthouse complex. Licensed guns and other weapons can be checked in and stored by the park police upon entering the courthouse.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

