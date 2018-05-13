Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland elections officials expect fewer voters, much confusion for Tuesday's primary

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
The Westmoreland County Elections Bureau office at the county courthouse on Greensburg.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Elections Bureau office at the county courthouse on Greensburg.

Updated 2 hours ago

Westmoreland County elections officials expect about 25 percent of the county's registered voters to cast ballots in Tuesday's primary.

“It's been pretty quiet,” elections bureau Director Beth Lechman said in assessing the interest leading up to Election Day that features only a few contested races.

Democratic and Republican voters in the county's 305 precincts are eligible to participate in the primary that comes two months after a highly publicized special election.

Democrat Conor Lamb in March defeated Republican Rick Saccone in that 18th District race to fill the remainder of the seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy. That race sparked a 44 percent voter turnout and included voters in about two-thirds of the county.

While Tuesday's ballot is crowded with races for state and county committee posts for both Democrats and Republicans, there are just nine contested primaries that top the ballot in Westmoreland County.

Those include Republican primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, the redrawn 13th and 14th Congressional districts and the state House seat in the 54th District.

Democratic voters will be able to cast ballots in contested races for lieutenant governor, the 14th Congressional District and for the available state House seat in the 54th District, which includes Murrysville, Upper Burrell, Lower Burrell, Export, Allegheny Township, Washington Township and part of Penn Township.

“It will be a challenge to get voters and volunteers out to the polls. We already used our political capital to get them out for the special election. Now, two months later, we are starting up again,” said Kerry Jobe, acting chairman of the county's Republican Committee.

For Democrats, the excitement generated by the March special election will be difficult to recapture, party Chairwoman Lorraine Petrosky said.

“It's challenging,” Petrosky said. “We really wish it (the primary) was the same time as the special election. We put a lot of energy into that.”

Even with a lower turnout predicted, county election officials expect to be busy Tuesday in part because of confusion among voters over the two newly drawn congressional districts. Westmoreland County's portion of the 14th District includes most areas west of Latrobe. The 13th District includes the eastern portion of the county and cuts through the middle of Unity.

Lechman said a registration call center will be staffed at the courthouse throughout Election Day to answer voters' questions.

“We anticipate we'll receive an increased number of calls,” Lechman said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

click me