Connellsville veteran receives Va. volunteer service award

A Connellsville Navy veteran has been recognized for her volunteer work by the Norfolk Tourism Research Foundation and VisitNorfolk.com.

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF/SCW) Stacy Pruitt of Connellsville, a member of the Naval Supply Systems command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Norfolk has received the foundation's Military Associate of the Year award.

Pruitt was recognized at the Norfolk Champions of Hospitality Rally on May 8 for her efforts and superior service as a volunteer. For the past two years, she has coordinated a group of volunteers from NAVSUP FLC Norfolk to assist with the annual Norfolk NATO Festival, unloading busses and walking 2,500 attendees to their seats during the parade.

“I nominated HM1 Pruitt for the Military Associate of the Year award because she has been the driving force in gathering 60-plus sailors to volunteer the last two years for the NATO Festival parade” said fellow Norfolk veteran Gregory Bell. “She has an infectious positive attitude along with great leadership qualities that has allowed Sailors to gravitate towards her and provide her any support that she needs.”

The NATO Festival is not the only event Pruitt volunteers her time to support. She has also given time to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia, Adopt-a-Spot, and has served as a presenter during Career Day at Oceanair Elementary School in Norfolk for the past two years.

“I was surprised and it was truly an honor to be nominated,” Pruitt said. “I don't think I did anything different or special to really stand out on my own. I believe everyone that volunteers makes a difference in the community, and many of the events I volunteered for it was not just me volunteering — it was a team of us.”

