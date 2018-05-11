Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn Township leaders, environmental group find rare consensus on injection wells

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, May 11, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
Members of activist group Protect PT announce a challenge to Penn Township's fracking ordinance at a demonstration at the township municipal building April 19, 2017.
Tribune-Review
Members of activist group Protect PT announce a challenge to Penn Township's fracking ordinance at a demonstration at the township municipal building April 19, 2017.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Penn Township leaders and Protect PT, a local environmental group, frequently butt heads over fracking, but the two groups reached a consensus on the controversial topic of injection wells.

Township commissioners on Wednesday will vote on an injection well ordinance that incorporates several of Protect PT's suggestions.

“The commissioners finally have not missed the mark on this one, and they're trying to do the right thing,” said Gillian Graber, executive director of Protect PT. “We're going to accept it as a victory.”

Injection wells are used to dispose wastewater — a by-product of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking — deep underground.

Studies by the U.S. Geological Survey found certain types of wastewater injection wells can cause earthquakes.

There are no active injection wells in Penn Township, and municipal leaders don't know of any plans to create one, said township manager Alex Graziani.

“We've heard nothing from anyone in the industry about any of these things being imminent... but we want to be proactive and adopt the proper precautions,' he said.

The proposed ordinance would limit injection wells to industrial zones. At the suggestion of Protect PT, it will require anyone looking to drill an injection well to study the impact to the environment and traffic, test the nearby soil and get site plans by licensed engineers.

These rules are in line with state and federal regulations, according to Graber.

“We've incorporated almost all of their suggestions,” Graziani said.

The only suggestion that didn't make it into the draft ordinance was a large minimum setback that would have made it almost impossible to create an injection well in the township, Graziani said.

Graber said she was pleasantly surprised her organization's suggestions were so readily accepted.

“I'm not really sure why this subject matter is different from the fracking subject matter,” she said. “I feel like maybe they drew the line at the township being the toxic waste dump for all these materials.”

Though they agree about injection wells, Protect PT's battles with the township continue on other fronts.

Protect PT is in the midst of an ongoing court challenge against the township's zoning ordinance, which allows fracking in both industrial and rural areas.

There are two active unconventional fracking wells in the township, with several others in various stages of planning and construction.

Court hearings will be held next month.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me