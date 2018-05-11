Penn Township leaders, environmental group find rare consensus on injection wells

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Township leaders and Protect PT, a local environmental group, frequently butt heads over fracking, but the two groups reached a consensus on the controversial topic of injection wells.

Township commissioners on Wednesday will vote on an injection well ordinance that incorporates several of Protect PT's suggestions.

“The commissioners finally have not missed the mark on this one, and they're trying to do the right thing,” said Gillian Graber, executive director of Protect PT. “We're going to accept it as a victory.”

Injection wells are used to dispose wastewater — a by-product of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking — deep underground.

Studies by the U.S. Geological Survey found certain types of wastewater injection wells can cause earthquakes.

There are no active injection wells in Penn Township, and municipal leaders don't know of any plans to create one, said township manager Alex Graziani.

“We've heard nothing from anyone in the industry about any of these things being imminent... but we want to be proactive and adopt the proper precautions,' he said.

The proposed ordinance would limit injection wells to industrial zones. At the suggestion of Protect PT, it will require anyone looking to drill an injection well to study the impact to the environment and traffic, test the nearby soil and get site plans by licensed engineers.

These rules are in line with state and federal regulations, according to Graber.

“We've incorporated almost all of their suggestions,” Graziani said.

The only suggestion that didn't make it into the draft ordinance was a large minimum setback that would have made it almost impossible to create an injection well in the township, Graziani said.

Graber said she was pleasantly surprised her organization's suggestions were so readily accepted.

“I'm not really sure why this subject matter is different from the fracking subject matter,” she said. “I feel like maybe they drew the line at the township being the toxic waste dump for all these materials.”

Though they agree about injection wells, Protect PT's battles with the township continue on other fronts.

Protect PT is in the midst of an ongoing court challenge against the township's zoning ordinance, which allows fracking in both industrial and rural areas.

There are two active unconventional fracking wells in the township, with several others in various stages of planning and construction.

Court hearings will be held next month.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.