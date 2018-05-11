Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

West Newton Avenue of Flags rises

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 11, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Yough High School student council members Jacob Radford (left), Karley Spudy, and Jacob Leukhardt, attach a flag, while helping to place 350 flags for the 24th annual West Newton Avenue of Flags, in West Newton Cemetery , on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pat Belvins (left), unfurls a flag as Terry Miller stands it up, as they help to place 350 flags for the 24th annual West Newton Avenue of Flags, in West Newton Cemetery , on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jenny Blackburn, secures a nameplate to a flag pole, as she helps to place 350 flags for the 24th annual West Newton Avenue of Flags, in West Newton Cemetery , on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Yough High School student council members Jade Gray (left), and Raymond Baker, raise one of 350 flags for the 24th annual West Newton Avenue of Flags, in West Newton Cemetery , on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sabrina Hodge (left), Gina Romano, and Alyson Hoake, members of Yough High School student council, help to place 350 flags for the 24th annual West Newton Avenue of Flags, in West Newton Cemetery , on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Volunteers on Friday placed full-size flags in the West Newton Cemetery for the 24th annual West Newton Avenue of Flags, created for the Memorial Day holiday.

Students from the Yough High School student council and members of the West Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7812 and West Newton Moose Lodge No. 31 participated.

Each flag is given by a family member in honor of a local veteran who has died. The flags fly through Memorial Day. Volunteers will take down the display on June 2.

