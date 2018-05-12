Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Crabtree apartment fire leaves 6 people homeless

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Six people are homeless on Saturday, May 12, 2018, after a fire at this apartment building along Route 119 in Crabtree.
Debra Erdley I Tribune-Review
Six people are homeless on Saturday, May 12, 2018, after a fire at this apartment building along Route 119 in Crabtree.

Updated 7 hours ago

Six people were left homeless late Saturday afternoon when fire swept through a four-unit, two-story apartment along Route 119 in Crabtree.

Forbes Road fire Chief Robert Rosatti said firefighters had the blaze under control within 25 minutes. He said the cause of the fire, which was reported about 3 p.m., is unknown.

Rosatti said there were no injuries.

Building owner Misty Beaufort said one the apartment residents told her the fire began near the front of one of the units and spread quickly after a small evergreen in the yard caught fire.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me