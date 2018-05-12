Lighting strike sets East Huntington church steeple ablaze

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lighting struck a church in East Huntington Township Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded to the Ruffs Dale section of the township shortly after 6 p.m. to a report lighting had struck the Christ Reformed Church on Route 31.

That lighting strike sent flames and smoke pouring from the church steeple.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

Amber Guynn, an employee of neighboring Schaeffer's Corner Market, said that she didn't see the lighting strike but that she could see flames spilling out of the roof.

“It was definitely on fire,” she said.

Westmoreland County was briefly under a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7:30 crews on scene were reporting they had the fire under control.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.