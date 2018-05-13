Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Ruffsdale church cancels worship service after Saturday lightning strike

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 1:19 p.m.
Firefighters battle a steeple fire at Christ Reformed Church in Ruffsdale on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago
Firefighters battle a steeple fire at Christ Reformed Church in Ruffsdale on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Christ Reformed Church Pastor S. Dennis Kletzing isn't quite sure what his sermon topic will be when the Ruffsdale church reopens once damage caused by a lightning strike Saturday is repaired.

"I can tell you though that a real nice sermon I had all set for Mother's Day went unused," Kletzing said.

The lightning strike set fire to the church's steeple just after 6 p.m. Saturday and water damaged the interior of the small church along Route 31 in East Huntingdon. The church, which also lost power, was forced to cancel its regular 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service, Kletzing said.

The church has about three dozen members, he said.

Kletzing and the members are thankful the damages were not more severe.

"I was told by firefighters that since the fire struck the top of the steeple the fire was not able to spread up... it had to go down which takes longer. Also, we were fortunate that someone happened to be driving by and saw the lightning strike and immediately telephoned firefighters and firemen were here within a few minutes," Kletzing said.

"If it would have happened about 3 a.m. and no one saw it, it would have had a chance to spread and been a lot worse," Kletzing said.

The lighting strike sent flames and smoke pouring out of the church steeple.

East Huntindon Volunteer Fire Department summoned ladder trucks from nearby New Stanton and Youngwood fire departments to assist with the blaze which was brought under control just before 7:30 p.m.

Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago said one Youngwood firefighter required medical treatment at a nearby hospital for hand injuries when his hand was pinned between two ladders.

"He'll be OK. He suffered two broken fingers and his hand was cut," Crago said.

Kletzing said photographs of the damage have been taken and insurance adjusters are expected this week to provide an assessment of damages and determine the method of clean-up.

"Most of the damage was directly under the steeple where the water fell down into the ceiling. Fortunately, the organ and the majority of the sanctuary wasn't damaged," Kletzing said.

Hopefully, we possibly could have power restored by next week depending on what the insurance adjusters tell us," Kletzing added.

The church was founded in 1887. Kletzing has been pastor of the church for 20 years.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

