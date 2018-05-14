Man stabbed in fight outside South Huntingdon's Filly Corral strip club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A fight outside a South Huntingdon strip club left two men hospitalized, including one with stab wounds, and a woman locked up Monday in the Westmoreland County Prison on an attempted homicide charge, state police said.

Kristin Kruel, 22, of Arona is accused of stabbing a man outside The Filly Corral Gentlemen's Club along Motordrome Road near Interstate 70. She was arraigned Monday on the attempted homicide charge as well as for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Her bond was set at $100,000.

The victims were listed in critical condition at Pittsburgh hospitals, according to state Trooper Robert Broadwater.

Kruel was with two other women and a man who visited the club at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Broadwater said. Members of the group became upset because the establishment was about to close and they couldn't get alcohol.

“(The man in the group) gets mad, jumps up on stage with the dancers,” Broadwater said.

The group eventually exited, and employees locked the doors and left from a rear entrance.

“He went around back antagonizing employees and fellow patrons that were leaving,” Broadwater said.

A fight ensued in a rear parking lot, and a second man punched the first man, who was knocked unconscious, and his head hit the pavement, police said.

Kruel grabbed a pink folding knife from her purse and stabbed the second man in the wrist and kidney area, police said.

The victim was “bleeding profusely,” a witness told police.

Witnesses said Kruel tried to run away, but a bouncer grabbed her, according to a criminal complaint.

Kruel later told a trooper that she pulled the knife in self-defense.

Police continue to investigate the fight between the two men.

A May 23 preliminary hearing is set for Kruel. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Filly Corral owners could not be reached for comment. The business is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.