Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Man stabbed in fight outside South Huntingdon's Filly Corral strip club

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, May 14, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
The Filly Corral Gentlemen’s Club is in South Huntingdon.
Google
The Filly Corral Gentlemen’s Club is in South Huntingdon.

Updated 2 hours ago

A fight outside a South Huntingdon strip club left two men hospitalized, including one with stab wounds, and a woman locked up Monday in the Westmoreland County Prison on an attempted homicide charge, state police said.

Kristin Kruel, 22, of Arona is accused of stabbing a man outside The Filly Corral Gentlemen's Club along Motordrome Road near Interstate 70. She was arraigned Monday on the attempted homicide charge as well as for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Her bond was set at $100,000.

The victims were listed in critical condition at Pittsburgh hospitals, according to state Trooper Robert Broadwater.

Kruel was with two other women and a man who visited the club at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Broadwater said. Members of the group became upset because the establishment was about to close and they couldn't get alcohol.

“(The man in the group) gets mad, jumps up on stage with the dancers,” Broadwater said.

The group eventually exited, and employees locked the doors and left from a rear entrance.

“He went around back antagonizing employees and fellow patrons that were leaving,” Broadwater said.

A fight ensued in a rear parking lot, and a second man punched the first man, who was knocked unconscious, and his head hit the pavement, police said.

Kruel grabbed a pink folding knife from her purse and stabbed the second man in the wrist and kidney area, police said.

The victim was “bleeding profusely,” a witness told police.

Witnesses said Kruel tried to run away, but a bouncer grabbed her, according to a criminal complaint.

Kruel later told a trooper that she pulled the knife in self-defense.

Police continue to investigate the fight between the two men.

A May 23 preliminary hearing is set for Kruel. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Filly Corral owners could not be reached for comment. The business is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me