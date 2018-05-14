Unity man's request to lower $30K bond following PFA violations rejected by judge

A Unity Township man jailed this month for repeatedly violating a protection from abuse order by burglarizing and trashing an ex-girlfriend's home and then telephoning her 80 times from the Westmoreland County Prison had a request to lower his $30,000 bond denied Monday.

District Judge Michael Mahady lectured the inmate, Terry Lee Marincic Jr., 50, that he squandered an opportunity last month when the PFA was originally filed April 9, and he was freed on recognizance bond on the first violation "on the promise you wouldn't go back there."

"After you did go back, and police couldn't locate you at the Yukon address you gave me, they had to look for you. I had a heart-to-heart talk with you then that you couldn't go back there, but you did anyway," Mahady admonished Marincic.

"I think the bond is appropriate and not high or excessive," Mahady said.

Moments before, Marincic had waived his scheduled preliminary hearings on three separate burglary, criminal trespassing, harassment and stalking complaints filed by state troopers stemming from making calls from the prison to the victim between April 25 and May 4; three burglaries and violating a protection from abuse order the Youngstown woman had against him.

Public defender Donna McClelland told Mahady that nearly three weeks in the county prison since his April 25 arrest that has resulted in Marincic determining "that he made a mistake."

"He understands he was stupid and he wants to accept responsibility for his actions. He understands the relationship is over now," McClelland said.

Due to the number of criminal complaints he is facing, McClelland told Mahady that he wanted out of the county jail until his trial so he could acquire a job "to help his parents out before he is sentenced on these charges which he realizes are serious."

Marincic has been incarcerated since late April after repeatedly violating a court order that he stay away from the woman. The victim was in court yesterday to testify against Marincic.

Troopers arrested Marincic in the early morning hours April 25 hiding in a crawl space underneath a neighbor's home in order to spy on the victim, police said in court documents. Troopers allege he also broke into her house two days earlier, overturning furniture and slashing couch cushions.

Assistant District Attorney John Petrush argued against the bail reduction.

"Your honor... the victim is terribly afraid here with what he's already done. Basically, since the PFA was filed he's been sleeping in cars and the woods .... the victim's safety is an issue here," Petrush argued.

Mahady concurred.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.