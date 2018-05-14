Excela Latrobe Hospital garage demo triggers Second Avenue closures

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A small section of Latrobe's Second Avenue will close intermittently this week as contractor Lycoming Supply continues demolition of the parking garage at Excela Latrobe Hospital.

The work is being scheduled to avoid tying up traffic during morning and evening rush hours, when many motorists use Second Avenue as an informal detour around construction on the city's Lloyd Avenue bridge across the Loyalhanna Creek. The work closed the street, just east of Taft Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to Jeff Feret, president of the ArTECH Group, which is in charge of converting the garage and two other sites near the hospital into ground-level parking lots.

Lycoming is gradually chipping away concrete from the garage's structural steel beams, using a hydraulic hammer on the end of an excavator. Some beams were cut with torches and removed Friday from the side of the garage facing Second Avenue.

Weather permitting, Feret said, that work could pick up in intensity Wednesday, when a grappling hook is expected to arrive to help take down and salvage the beams.

"Sometime this week, we should be able to move all the equipment off Second Avenue," when the dismantling operation moves further into the garage, he said.

Noise disturbances have been minimal during the concrete removal. "A couple of taps and it comes off," Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings said. "It's not as disruptive as one would have imagined."

"It's not a constant rapping," Feret agreed. "They're hitting the concrete, and it's breaking away fairly easily."

Laurel Nursery of Unity will provide landscaping this summer as development of the three parking lots proceeds, Feret said.

The work will begin first on a lot at Second Avenue and Ligonier Street, next to the Choice Cigarette store, he said, with attention turning next to a lot on Second opposite the hospital, where Butz Masonry of Latrobe recently finished demolition of Excela's former Women's Care Services building.

Landscaping of the lot that will replace the garage should begin in late July, Feret said.

The Women's Care Services building was vacated recently when many of Excela's Latrobe-area outpatient services relocated to its new Excela Square at Latrobe ambulatory care center in Unity.

The new lots will be easier and less costly to maintain than the parking garage, Jennings has said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.