Defendant in 2016 Latrobe murder cases wants to be tried in juvenile court

The parents of a man killed during a botched drug robbery two years ago in Latrobe told a Westmoreland County judge Monday they still struggle with their son's death.

“We go home every day and take the masks off and become the people we really are. We are completely broken,” Jennifer McNerny testified during a hearing to determine if one of three men accused of her son's murder should be prosecuted in juvenile court.

Daniel McNerny, 20, was gunned down Jan. 19, 2016, as he attempted to fight off a would-be robber stationed outside to steal drugs and money from two other men in a St. Clair Street residence.

Austin Krinock, 20, along with two other men, is charged in connection with McNerny's death. Police contend Krinock, Zachary McGrath, 23, and Colin Gearhart, 20, spent a month planning the heist. McNerny was not the target but was in the home when two known drug dealers entered the residence.

Krinock and Gearhart are charged with second- and third-degree murder. McGrath is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said McGrath, masked and dressed in black clothing, confronted one of the drug dealers with a gun. McNerny, unaware of the planned robbery, was shot twice as he attempted to disarm McGrath. One of those shots was fired as McNerny tried to crawl back into the home, Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka testified.

The prosecution contends Krinock participated in the robbery planning and helped remove evidence after the shooting.

Krinock, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, is charged as an adult. His lawyers want the case transferred to juvenile court.

A sociologist testified last month that Krinock's poor upbringing — in which he was exposed to drugs and alcohol by negligent parents — as well as prior involvement in the juvenile justice system, left him as a candidate for treatment in that court system.

If adjudicated in juvenile court, he could be kept in custody for another 10 months, until his 21st birthday. In adult court, a second-degree murder conviction could result in life in prison.

Jennifer McNerny told the judge that her family already received such a sentence.

“We will never have a second chance,” she testified.

Scott McNerny told the judge the stress caused by his son's murder has caused his own medical conditions, including high blood pressure, and most likely will shorten his life.

“Most people usually look forward to Fridays because the weekend is coming. What it means to me is that I am one week closer to my son again,” Scott McNerny told the judge.

Dr. Bruce Wright, a psychologist hired by the prosecution, testified Krinock suffered from antisocial behavior traits, a conduct disorder and anxiety but had no significant cognizant issues that would prevent him from being prosecuted as an adult.

Wright said that because Krinock would soon turn 21, there is not enough time to adequately treat and rehabilitate him in the juvenile court system.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said she will rule on the issue later. The judge previously rejected a similar bid by Gearhart to move his case to juvenile court.

McGrath is scheduled to appear Tuesday for a pretrial conference before Bilik-DeFazio.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.