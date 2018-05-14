Latrobe man sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting boy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe man will serve up to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young boy.

Richard Zamenick, 50, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of indecent assault of a child under 13 and corruption of minors.

Police said Zamenick assaulted the child during sleep-overs at his Ligonier Street home. The boy was 5 when the sexual contact started. The incidents occurred between 2012 to 2016, police said in court records.

The child disclosed the sexual activity to his parents, police said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Zamenick to serve 25 to 50 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Judy Petrush said Zamenick was sentenced under the state's repeat offender law. Zamenick had previously been convicted in the late 1980s for a sexual offense in Florida, Petrush said.

Zamenick also pleaded guilty Monday to an unrelated weapons offense and was sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in prison. That sentence will run concurrently to the prison term Krieger imposed in the sexual assault case.

Rich Cholodoksky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.