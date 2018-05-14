Jeannette driver arrested by North Huntingdon police after 25-mile chase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon police allege a Jeannette man led them on a 25-mile chase through several Westmoreland County communities early Monday before he crashed his sport-utility vehicle in Hempfield Township.

Jason C. Snyder, 25, was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without lights to avoid detection, hit and run, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving filed by township police.

Senior District Judge Herb Mitchell ordered Snyder held in the county prison after failing to post $10,000 bond.

Patrolman Nicholas Dreistadt reported in court documents that he was patrolling Route 30 about 1:09 a.m. when he noticed a GMC Jimmy SUV that Snyder was driving ignore a red light at the intersection of Route 30 and North Thompson Lane.

Dreistadt said after driving through the signal, Snyder's vehicle struck a car on Route 30 and continued east on the highway “at a high rate of speed.”

Dreistadt said that he pursued Snyder's vehicle into Hempfield and Unity townships, but Snyder refused to pull over and ignored more standing red traffic signals.

At the highway intersection at Saint Vincent Drive in Unity, Dreistadt reported that Snyder almost struck troopers deploying spike strips on the highway, did a U-turn and proceeded westbound on the highway towards Greensburg.

Snyder's vehicle eventually struck spike strips near the Pittsburgh Street exit and he subsequently lost control at the Mt. Pleasant exit, where he struck the concrete medial, according to Dreistadt.

When Snyder was taken into custody, Dreistadt said officers confiscated a small amount of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe was found inside the vehicle.

Snyder's hearing is scheduled May 23 before District Judge Wayne Gongaware.

