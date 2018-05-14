Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette driver arrested by North Huntingdon police after 25-mile chase

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 14, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 6 hours ago

North Huntingdon police allege a Jeannette man led them on a 25-mile chase through several Westmoreland County communities early Monday before he crashed his sport-utility vehicle in Hempfield Township.

Jason C. Snyder, 25, was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without lights to avoid detection, hit and run, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving filed by township police.

Senior District Judge Herb Mitchell ordered Snyder held in the county prison after failing to post $10,000 bond.

Patrolman Nicholas Dreistadt reported in court documents that he was patrolling Route 30 about 1:09 a.m. when he noticed a GMC Jimmy SUV that Snyder was driving ignore a red light at the intersection of Route 30 and North Thompson Lane.

Dreistadt said after driving through the signal, Snyder's vehicle struck a car on Route 30 and continued east on the highway “at a high rate of speed.”

Dreistadt said that he pursued Snyder's vehicle into Hempfield and Unity townships, but Snyder refused to pull over and ignored more standing red traffic signals.

At the highway intersection at Saint Vincent Drive in Unity, Dreistadt reported that Snyder almost struck troopers deploying spike strips on the highway, did a U-turn and proceeded westbound on the highway towards Greensburg.

Snyder's vehicle eventually struck spike strips near the Pittsburgh Street exit and he subsequently lost control at the Mt. Pleasant exit, where he struck the concrete medial, according to Dreistadt.

When Snyder was taken into custody, Dreistadt said officers confiscated a small amount of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe was found inside the vehicle.

Snyder's hearing is scheduled May 23 before District Judge Wayne Gongaware.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me