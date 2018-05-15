Penn Township Police K-9 checked for injuries after crash

A Penn Township Police K-9 was checked for minor injuries after a car crossed the center line and struck a police SUV head-on Monday evening, state and township police said.

Penn Township Police Chief John Otto said Patrolman Joseph Lewis was responding to a call for an unresponsive 4-year-old with his lights and sirens activated and heading north on Harrison City Export Road at about 5:35 p.m. Lewis had slowed down, crossed into the southbound lane to pass some other vehicles and had just crossed back into the northbound side as he approached a curve in the road south of Blank Road.

A driver state police identified as Clayton Ambler, 39, of Irwin, was heading south into the curve and must have been startled by the sudden sight and sound of the police SUV, Otto said, because he slammed on his brakes, went into a skid and struck Lewis's vehicle head-on.

The airbags in the SUV deployed and Lewis was uninjured in the crash. K-9 officer Mingo, the department's 3-year-old German shepherd, was in the back during the crash, and was taken to KVet Animal Care in Greensburg to be checked out as a precaution, Otto said.

“(Lewis) was able to diagnose the significance of any injuries that he had, but obviously the dog was more complicated,” he said. “We decided to get him checked out, rather than wait until later for him to start manifesting symptoms of any injuries he had.”

Penn Township medics transported Ambler to UPMC East in Monroeville for treatment of minor injuries, state police said. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Otto said there were vehicle code violations and traffic violations related to Ambler's Ford Mustang. State police filed two summary citations against him Tuesday, one for driving on roadways laned for traffic and for having inappropriate tires.

Though Lewis had just passed traffic, he was almost entirely back in the northbound lane when the crash occurred — only one rear wheel was still on the center line — and he was traveling below the posted speed limit of 35 mph, Otto said. The skid marks from Ambler's Mustang went straight into the opposing lane and Lewis's SUV, he said.

“As chief, in a situation like this, it's good to know your guys were doing everything right,” he said.

Staff writer Renatta Signorini contributed.