Westmoreland

2 DUI checkpoints coming to Westmoreland this month

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
State police in Greensburg aren't saying exactly when or where the next DUI checkpoint will be in Westmoreland County.

But it's coming in the second half of this month.

State police in Belle Vernon were equally tight-lipped, but said in a news release they'll be doing a checkpoint during Memorial Day weekend somewhere in Westmoreland County.

Troopers from both stations made the warnings in news releases that said members would be would be checking for drivers under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. State police in Belle Vernon are using PennDOT data to determine areas with high DUI activity as a way to decide where to locate their checkpoint.

The purpose of the checkpoints are to reduce the number of impaired drivers and decrease the damage, deaths and injuries they may cause.

A 1990 U.S. Supreme Court ruling held that police have to announce checkpoints ahead of time to meet a minimal standard of consent — if drivers know there's a checkpoint and still drive, they're effectively acknowledging that they could run into the checkpoint and be stopped.

