Westmoreland

North Huntingdon to name new top cop

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
North Huntingdon's police department could have a new leader next month, in the wake of the retirement of the department's only lieutenant and the commissioners' failure to name a new chief since firing the former chief in September 2016.

Sgt. Robert Rizzo, the senior sergeant on the force, is expected to be named the officer in charge when the commissioners meet on Wednesday, Jeff Silka, township manager, said Tuesday.

Rizzo could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The appointment will be effective June 1, the day after Lt. Rod Mahinske, the current top-ranking officer, retires after almost 40 years.

The township remains without a chief since Andrew Lisiecki was fired in September 2016. The seven-member board has opened the position to internal candidates.

Commissioner Zachary Haigis, president of the board of commissioners, said Tuesday that the “board has not completely made a decision” on hiring a chief, nor has it made a formal offer to any candidate.

In addition to Mahinske's pending retirement, Sgts. Jeff Bouldin and David Sage, Det. Kirk Youngstead and Patrolman Michael Veroni will retire under an incentive the township is offering, which includes health care coverage for spouses and dependents.

With the November 2016 retirement of Patrolman James Novak, the township has lost nearly 200 years of law enforcement experience, Mahinske has said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

