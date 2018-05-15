Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Trout Unlimited chapter hosts Stahlstown fly-fishing trip for disabled veterans

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Frenchy DesLauriers holds on to his catch on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Foggy Mountain Lodge Lake in Stahlstown. DesLauriers was one of several disabled veterans who participated in the fly-fishing outing organized by Forbes Trail Trout Unltd. and Project Healing Waters.
Submitted photo
Retired Marine Corps veteran Michael Brooker and Forbes Trail Trout Unltd. member Milt Claney cast their lines at Foggy Mountain Lodge Lake in Stalhstown on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Submitted photo
Ed Niehenke, a disabled veteran from the Aspinwall VA Medical Center, waves to the camera during a fly-fishing outing in Stahlstown on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Submitted photo
Judy Niehenke found it hard to hold back her emotions at Foggy Mountain Lodge Lake in Stahlstown.

“I had tears in my eyes when I saw our son Ed being lowered from the bus in his wheelchair to go fishing,” she said.

Ed was one of several disabled veterans from the Aspinwall VA Medical Center who spent May 12 with members of the Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited chapter, fishing for rainbow trout, bass and pan fish. The event was part of a collaborative partnership with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, with the aim of teaching fly fishing and related activities to disabled veterans as part of their rehabilitation process.

Mentors worked with each of the veterans to rig their rods, cast and net their catches.

“Our goal was to make this a truly memorable event for our veterans,” said Forbes Trail chapter member Larry Myers. “Hopefully some will decide to continue on with the sport of fishing as a means to relax and recover.”

For more, see ForbesTrailTU.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

