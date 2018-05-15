Trout Unlimited chapter hosts Stahlstown fly-fishing trip for disabled veterans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Judy Niehenke found it hard to hold back her emotions at Foggy Mountain Lodge Lake in Stahlstown.

“I had tears in my eyes when I saw our son Ed being lowered from the bus in his wheelchair to go fishing,” she said.

Ed was one of several disabled veterans from the Aspinwall VA Medical Center who spent May 12 with members of the Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited chapter, fishing for rainbow trout, bass and pan fish. The event was part of a collaborative partnership with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, with the aim of teaching fly fishing and related activities to disabled veterans as part of their rehabilitation process.

Mentors worked with each of the veterans to rig their rods, cast and net their catches.

“Our goal was to make this a truly memorable event for our veterans,” said Forbes Trail chapter member Larry Myers. “Hopefully some will decide to continue on with the sport of fishing as a means to relax and recover.”

For more, see ForbesTrailTU.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.