Westmoreland County judge boosts bond of suspect in woman's disappearance

A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday took into account that a Unity man is a suspect in the disappearance of a woman when setting his bond at $20,000 in an unrelated assault case.

“I am not unaware of the newspaper articles,” Judge Timothy Krieger said during a bond revocation hearing for Thomas G. Stanko, 47.

Prosecutors were seeking a revocation of Stanko's $500 unsecured bond, which was set after police accused him of punching a man at The Tin Lizzy bar in Youngstown. The punch knocked out several of the victim's false teeth, police said.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar requested the bond revocation based on two sets of charges filed in the last five months against Stanko while he was out on bond in the assault case.

Krieger declined Lazar's request to hold Stanko in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail pending the outcome of the bar fight case.

“I can't detain him just because he is or may be a suspect,” Krieger said. “I do think it's appropriate that I increase bond in this case.”

Lazar argued that Stanko was ordered not to commit any new crimes as part of the original bond on the assault charges.

“He was released on a bond, he was told a condition of that bond ... that he is to refrain from criminal activity, and he's got two more criminal charges,” Lazar said.

Police filed the first set of charges in January when they said he failed to have an ignition interlock in a vehicle he was driving. In April, police charged him with receiving stolen property because they said he had an ATV that had been reported stolen in northern Pennsylvania 20 years ago.

Stanko has been linked to Cassandra Gross, 51, of Unity, who was last seen April 7. In the days after her disappearance, state troopers searched two Unity properties that Stanko owns.

Stanko has denied involvement. No arrests have been made.

Defense attorney Dante Bertani said Stanko is not “a danger to anybody.”

“It seems to me that the commonwealth is really stretching itself to keep Mr. Stanko in jail on a crime he has nothing to do with,” Bertani said. “Keeping him in jail doesn't solve any problems, it loses him his work and keeps him from making restitution in any of these cases.”

Prosecutors also are seeking to have Stanko detained in a September 2015 case based on the new receiving stolen property charge. He remains under court supervision for pointing a gun at the occupants of two vehicles that were at Unity Cemetery, next to his mother's home, for a memorial service. A May 24 parole revocation hearing is set.

A July formal arraignment is set in the ATV case.

Police located the ATV at a White Fence Lane home where Stanko's mother lives while searching the property last month, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

Gross last spoke to her mother April 7. Her dog, which is blind, was found along Beatty County Road in Unity. Her red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was spotted April 10 by Norfolk Southern railroad employees along tracks in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park. The SUV had been burned almost beyond recognition.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374.