Westmoreland

Suspected Westmoreland Co. heroin ring leader apologizes in court hearing

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Chauncey Lamar “Gunner” Bray, 27, of Jeannette was jailed on $1 million bail on charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy and 11 counts of drug delivery on Feb. 1, 2017.
Updated 11 hours ago

The suspected head of a drug trafficking ring in Westmoreland County admitted to his alleged misdeeds Tuesday in court, but he wasn't there for a guilty plea hearing.

Chauncy Lamar Bray, 28, of Jeannette apologized to residents during a status conference and said he took “full responsibility” for funneling up to 200 bricks of heroin monthly into the county.

“I just, I made the mistakes that I made,” Bray told Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger.

“Taking responsibility is a good step,” the judge responded.

Bray was in court for a brief hearing on allegations that he ran a drug trafficking ring that operated for about six to eight months before his arrest, along with a few others, in February 2017. Police used confidential informants to learn about the operation, which they believe worked in a similar fashion to one dismantled in 2012. Bray was considered a leader of the former drug ring, according to court papers.

Bray told investigators he purchased the bricks of heroin, which contained 50 stamp bags each, from three suppliers who were arrested in May 2017. He is being held on $1 million bail.

A hearing was rescheduled for July because Bray wanted to listen to some tapes and look at more emails that are part of evidence from prosecutors, said his attorney Valerie Veltri.

“He knows the reason why he hasn't been made a plea offer yet,” Veltri told Krieger.

Bray testified against one of his suppliers, Lindsay R. Wright, 38, of Clairton, during a preliminary hearing in June 2017. Outside court, Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar said witnesses are not offered plea bargains.

A pretrial motion hearing for Wright is set for May 24.

“I don't know where it all goes from here,” said Bray, who indicated during June 2017 testimony that he hopes to get leniency in his case. “I just wanted to be on record.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

