Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon man accused of breaking into relative's home in Penn Township

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:06 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

A 33-year-old man was ordered held on $10,000 bond after Penn Township Police said he admitted to breaking into a relative's home last month and stealing a safe containing $2,400 in jewelry, two Coach purses, a lap top computer and a 46-inch television.

Matthew J. Murphy of the village of Larimer in North Huntingdon was charged by police Det. Patrick Schwer with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud and criminal mischief in connection with the breakin at a residence on Fort Street on April 25.

Schwer reported in court documents that Murphy admitted in an interview that he sold many of the items contained in the safe plus the laptop at a pawn shop in Jeannette. Schwer reported in court documents that Murphy also admitted using three credit cards in the safe to make multiple purchases at area stores exceeding $900.

Schwer reported in court documents that Murphy told police he entered the home by breaking out a basement window.

Kistler ordered Murphy held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing May 22.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me