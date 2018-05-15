North Huntingdon man accused of breaking into relative's home in Penn Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 33-year-old man was ordered held on $10,000 bond after Penn Township Police said he admitted to breaking into a relative's home last month and stealing a safe containing $2,400 in jewelry, two Coach purses, a lap top computer and a 46-inch television.

Matthew J. Murphy of the village of Larimer in North Huntingdon was charged by police Det. Patrick Schwer with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud and criminal mischief in connection with the breakin at a residence on Fort Street on April 25.

Schwer reported in court documents that Murphy admitted in an interview that he sold many of the items contained in the safe plus the laptop at a pawn shop in Jeannette. Schwer reported in court documents that Murphy also admitted using three credit cards in the safe to make multiple purchases at area stores exceeding $900.

Schwer reported in court documents that Murphy told police he entered the home by breaking out a basement window.

Kistler ordered Murphy held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing May 22.

