Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Monessen man accused of assaulting 6-year-old son

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 11 hours ago

A 34-year-old Monessen man who reportedly told police he struck his son as discipline Sunday was charged Monday with aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of children.

City police also charged Mark Joseph Edwards Jr., 34, with harassment and simple assault in connection with the alleged assault that occurred Sunday afternoon. The incident was not disclosed to police until Monday by relatives of the victim.

Edwards was arraigned before senior District Judge Thomas Brletic of Allegheny County, and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond, according to court dockets.

Officer Jeffrey Smaracheck reported that a relative provided police with a photograph of the child Monday morning that showed he had suffered two black eyes and remnants of a bloody nose.

Smarachek reported in court documents that when he and other officers arrived at the residence on the 500 block of Church Street Monday “the child's injuries were obvious through visual observation.”

“Edwards Jr. confessed to striking the child as a form of corporal punishment on Sunday,” Smaracheck said.

Smaracheck reported that Edwards admitted he was in charge of the six-year-old, plus two younger siblings Sunday. Smarcheck reported that Edwards said he took a nap, and learned when he woke that the two younger children “had made a mess” in the home.

The 6-year-old victim attempted to conceal the mess, according to court documents. Edwards told officers that he became “enraged” and “slapped” the boy once as the child explained what occurred.

Smaracheck said the boy was taken to Mon Valley Hospital in nearby Carroll Township, Washington County, for an evaluation and he also contacted the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau to investigate.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me